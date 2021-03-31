Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps up with her fitness regimen as she makes her way to the gym in a sporty look; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been dishing out some major post-maternity style goals lately. Today, she was spotted in her casuals best heading to the gym.

The stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan has resumed work just a month after her second delivery. Bebo had ended her maternity break a few days ago with a cookery show shoot. Known to be a workaholic, the Jab We Met star surely knows how to perfectly balance her work and personal spheres at the same time. Yesterday, the actress made heads turn as she was spotted in a beautiful pink striped dress at the shoot location. Well, she is not just back to work but has also resumed her fitness routine.

Speaking of this, the Udta Punjab star was today snapped by the paparazzi while making her way to the gym. Kareena looked uber cool in a grey coloured t-shirt teamed with black leggings. She completed her sporty look with white sneakers. In the photos, the talented actress can be seen getting out of her car and was also seen waving at shutterbugs. Bebo also happily posed for the photographers before making her way inside. She tied her hair in a neat bun and looked fit. The actress also made sure to follow the Covid norms as she was seen wearing a black mask and greeted paps from distance.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s pictures below:

Yesterday, the 40-year-old actress hosted a small get-together at her place for her family and close ones. Father Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor, , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Rima Jain were spotted arriving at the actress’ new home.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with .

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her summer style chic in a pink striped dress as she gets snapped at shoot

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×