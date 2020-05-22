Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her pout game strong in THIS unseen photo with her team

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared photos with her team and revealed that she indeed misses being outdoors.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been grabbing attention on social media ever since she made her debut. Whether its her stunning selfies or son Taimur Ali Khan's adorable pictures, the actress definitely has million hooked to her gram. Earlier this month, Kareena had shared photos with her team and revealed that she indeed misses being outdoors. Today, we came across another photo of the Bollywood diva with her team and as usual Bebo's pout is unmissable.

In the photo, Bebo and her team can be seen posing for a selfie. While we're not clear as to where the selfie was clicked, Kareena and team seem to be making the most of their prep time in a vanity van. Bebo's pout, diamond rock and her on point hair and makeup is hard to miss.

Check out the photo below:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It received a positive response from the audience despite being released amid the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The actress will be next seen alongside in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Kareena is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht helmed by which was slated to begin this year but has now been pushed.

