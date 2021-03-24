Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it classy in a black & white combo as she visits her sister Karisma Kapoor; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently returned to work after welcoming her second son and her photos left fans in awe. Last night, she paid a visit to her sister Karisma Kapoor's house and was papped on the way home.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan once again left everyone inspired as she returned to work this week, a month after welcoming her second son. Photos of Kareena at a shoot location in a floral dress were all over the internet and fans could not stop gushing over her chic look. The actress kept her mask on and was snapped with her team at the shoot of a cooking show this week. Besides this, Kareena was snapped last night as she headed to meet her sister Karisma Kapoor at her house in the city.

In the video, we can see her first get straight into her car as she came out of Karisma's building and then head home. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen clad in a white tee with baggy black pants as she stepped out. With it, she is seen opting for flats and her hair is tied up in a high bun. Not just this, Kareena continued to follow COVID 19 precaution as she kept her black mask on. She removed it briefly as she was papped while leaving her sister's house.

Her chic yet comfy black and white look surely left fans in awe. The tee had a cute graphic on it and Kareena seemed to be carrying it off like a boss.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena welcomed her second son on February 21, 2021, with . She is yet to reveal her baby's name to the world. On Women's Day, Kareena had shared an adorable photo while holding her second son in her arms and left fans gushing. On the work front, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and all set to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys 'good food' with her girls & gives us glimpse of her work day post having 2nd child

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×