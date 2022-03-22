Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it sporty in tee and running shorts as she kicks off Tuesday; PHOTOS

Kicking off her day in style, Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to be in a sporty mood as she was seen making her way to work in a perfect, comfy look. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has resumed work after her Maldives holiday and yesterday too, she was snapped leaving early in the morning for a shoot. Now, on Tuesday, Kareena once again was seen heading for work and the paparazzi caught her in the frame in her casual yet sporty look for the day.

In the photos, Kareena is seen walking out of her building with her coffee jar in her hand. She is seen sporting a white striped tee with black running shorts. Kareena teamed it up with a pair of white sneakers and a cool pair of sunglasses. Her hair was tied up neatly in a bun. As she walked towards her car, the paps followed and clicked her in the frame. She acknowledged them from a distance before sitting in her car and leaving for work.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan's Tuesday photos:

Yesterday, while Kareena was at the shoot, she shared a video of enjoying biryani with her team and crew. In the video, Kareena was seen relishing the treat with her teammates in her vanity van. She also was hoping to enjoy a dessert on Tuesday on the set. On the other hand, Kareena also was supremely happy for her best friend Sonam Kapoor, who had announced her pregnancy yesterday. Kareena had wished her and had written, "Wohoooo sooo happy for you both. Can't wait for the babies to play."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has kicked off shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film marks Kareena's OTT debut as it will premiere on Netflix. Kareena also will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.

