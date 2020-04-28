Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to look effortlessly chic and this photo from Spain is proof; Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the diva of B-town since forever and here's a photo of hers doing just that. Check it out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been hailed as the ultimate fashion diva of B-town and well, as it turns out, there isn't much that the actress needs to keep up with her style game and in fact, she manages to do just fine in basics and less makeup. None the less, some of her photos and outfits make even basics look so stunning. Every time we come across one of Bebo's photos, we know there is a whole lot of class there and of course, comfort first, always.

And today, we came across this photo of the actress from back in the day when she was in Spain and oh boy, does she look stunning. Kareena is seen wearing two of the perfect colours put together - white with beige and well, neutrals together always make classy look classier. Her hair is permed just fine while she has a trendy pair of sunglasses in her hand and makeup that is very subtle, probably not too much layering, or anything to make it look artificial.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo right here:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and while the movie has been received well in terms of the reviews, it did not fare very well at the box office because of the coronavirus outbreak. The movie was soon released on the OTT platform, thereby garnering a lot of love from the fans and creating an additional buzz. The actress will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring and was shooting for the same before the lockdown was announced.

Credits :Instagram

