Kareena Kapoor Khan left baffled as Anil Kapoor claims actress took 'a lot of money' during Veere Di Wedding

Anil Kapoor's response to Kareena Kapoor Khan's question on wage gap in the Indian film industry left the actress totally startled. Read on to know more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a force to reckon with over the years for her film choices. Apart from being one of the top paid actresses year after year, Kareena has also dished out some memorable roles on the big screen. With her movies, the actress has also dabbled in various other things and one of them is being a talk show host. With her show What Women Want, Kareena has discussed multiple topics under the sun.

For her latest episode, Kareena had Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap as her guests and the actress brought up the issue of wage gap in the Indian film industry between male and female actors. Referring to an example from Hollywood, Kareena stated that several leading actors have refused films if their female co-stars were not paid the same wages. Asking Anil and Anurag their thoughts on the same, the senior actor immediately said, "You (Kareena) took a lot of money from me."

Anil Kapoor's unexpected answer baffled Kareena who laughed it off. She said, "We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people…" He went to hilariously narrate an incident from Veere Di Wedding and said, "'Yaar, yeh toh hero se zyada paise maang rahi hai.’ Maine bola, ‘De do (‘She is demanding more money than the hero.’ I said, ‘Give it to her)."

He added, "They all called me up also, I said, ‘Done.’ They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, ‘Bebo jo maangegi, de do (Give Kareena what she wants)." Anil Kapoor also revealed that he has, on many occasions, starred opposite female superstars and has had no qualms about it. "There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and I did the films happily," he said.

ALSO READ: Pregger Kareena Kapoor Khan gets her dream home ready ahead of second child's arrival; Shares sneak peak

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×