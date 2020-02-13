Kareena Kapoor Khan is left speechless post Saif Ali Khan jokes about ‘role play’ keeping marriage spark alive

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the royal couple of Bollywood. In a recent chat with Kareena on her show, Saif had a hilarious advice for couples to keep the marriage spark alive. However, Kareena was left stunned by it. Check it out.

Among the couples in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are that duo who enjoy a massive fan base. Everytime the two step out together, fans can’t help but be in awe of the two. Recently, Kareena shot for an episode with Saif for her radio show What Women Want and fans were excited to know about their conversation. Just a day ahead of Valentine’s Day, the show was aired and Saif came up with some witty answers which left his begum stumped.

While talking about keeping the marriage spark alive, Kareena asked Saif what would he advise couples. Saif, being the wittyself, replied ‘role play’ after which, Kareena’s reaction surely was epic. Bebo was left stunned by Saif’s advice to people but later, the Laal Kaptaan star added that he was joking about it. Post that, Kareena mentioned that she has talked about everything on her show, so no harm in touching upon the topic that Saif brought up hilariously. However, Saif went on to talk about how couples can keep their marriage spark alive.

Saif said that different interests are what keeps a marriage going. Saif said, “If you have slightly different things to do, if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days, if you have some new ideas to swap… I think repetition and a mundane kind of existence is a bit worrying for everybody because any long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive.” Post this, Kareena complained about how often Saif cancels plans of dinner when he returns home tired and on it, the actor mentioned that ‘laziness is a villain’ in life.

Kareena even complained that Saif has never come to pick her up from the airport in 11 years of being together. The Tanhaji actor tried to come up with times when he has in the past but at that time, her mother called her about a mishap in London. Their adorable banter surely is something that fans will adore. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in a special role in Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium. The trailer of the film just dropped today and already has become the talk of the town. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia and will release on March 20, 2020.

