Kareena Kapoor Khan lightens up the mood as she shares meaningful meme on COVID 19; Urges people to stay home

As Mumbai witnesses a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, many Bollywood celebrities have been urging their fans to follow all the necessary protocols to fight the deadly virus. While many stars have shared their photos wearing a mask and requesting them to do the same, a few have tried to create awareness by sharing hilarious memes on Coronavirus. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making stern efforts to raise awareness and has been requesting her fans to wear a mask. Now, with her latest post, Bebo has tried to lighten up the mood with a meaningful meme on COVID-19.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Jab We Met star shared a photo of a door featuring a hand and a note that reads, “Thanks for coming! We are Fine! Go back to your house.” The post also has a sticker saying ‘Ghar Pe Raho.” The actress also added emojis to her post. Kareena had earlier shared a picture of herself wearing a loose t-shirt and mask with the word propaganda written on it. She shared the message, “No propaganda, just wear your mask.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post below:

Many celebrities have contracted the deadly virus despite taking the vaccine and following all precautions. Recently, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitish Mukesh along with his family had tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently home quarantine.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena’s work front, the actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The upcoming movie has been directed by Advait Chandan and is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

