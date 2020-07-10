  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan is longing for 2021 and her Instagram post will resonate with you completely

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a beautiful picture of herself wherein she is lost in some thoughts as she waits for this year to end soon.
3475 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2020 07:17 pm
The year 2020 has been worse for more than one reasons. From floods to earthquakes, locust attack, COVID 19 pandemic and of course the loss of several legendary artists from the industry. Clearly, everyone has been quite irked with 2020 and have been longing for it to end soon. This is not just the case with the aam aadmi but the feelings alike among celebrities as well. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been an avid social media user lately, also shared a post about the year 2020 and it is relatable to every person around.

In the picture, which seems to be a throwback click, the Udta Punjab actress was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white jacket and denims as she was sitting on a couch and was lost in deep thoughts. Kareena was flaunting her no make up look and had her hair tied in a bun. Her caption speaks volumes about how much she wants this year to end soon and is eagerly waiting for the next year. She wrote, “Waiting for 2021....”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena has two interesting projects in the pipeline. She is working on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. On the other hand, the 3 Idiots actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht which also features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

