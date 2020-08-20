Kareena Kapoor Khan longs for outdoors in a post & wants to go to the beach; Saif Ali Khan are you listening?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. However, on Thursday, Kareena shared her craving to head out to the beach and remembered the good old days of her holiday with a photo.

It has been a while since the world has been battling the COVID 19 crisis and travelling is still unsafe. Amid this, several Bollywood stars are staying at home including Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress has been spending time at home with hubby and son Taimur Ali Khan. They are often seen with masks on when they head out for a stroll below their house. However, Kareena, Saif and Taimur travel a lot and every year, their vacay photos go viral. Amid the pandemic, the actress is surely missing her vacay and she took to social media to share the feeling.

On Thursday, Kareena took to social media to drop a throwback vacation photo when she had gone for a beach holiday. Remembering the good old days, Kareena shared a throwback selfie in which she is seen flaunting her flawless skin in a breezy blue beachwear. With her luscious locks tied up in a bun, the gorgeous star showed off her radiant skin in a selfie that she took when she was on a vacay on the beach. With this, she shared that she wants someone to take her back to the beach.

As she shared the photo, Kareena wrote, “Reality called, so I hung up #TakeMeBackToTheBeach.” Soon her fans started drooping in comments on her post and were impressed with her touch of humour in the caption. Many even praised her flawless skin in the comments. Even her best friend Amrita Arora took to the comment section and lauded her caption with emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting another baby after Taimur Ali Khan and left netizens excited with the news. Kareena was spotted a day back when she was heading to her best friend Amrita Arora’s house. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

