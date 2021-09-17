Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking for her 'baby' Jeh as she gets ready to dig into a beachside breakfast date

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a social media queen and she has proved it time and again. The Pataudi Begum is quite active on Instagram and leaves fans intrigued with her posts every now and then. Needless to say, each of Kareena’s Instagram posts is a sheer treat for her massive fan following. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Jab We Met actress has treated her fans with yet another beautiful pic on Instagram as she enjoys her time at a beachside breakfast date.

In the pic, Kareena was seen flaunting a no make up look in her black and orange bikini and blue coloured printed shirt. The actress has completed her look with as oxidised jewellery and over sized square shaped vintage sunglasses. In the pic, while Bebo was posing for a selfie before gorging into her breakfast, she had a baby high chair placed by her side but her little munchkin Jeh wasn’t there. Clearly, she was missing her son during the breakfast date. She even captioned the image as, “Where is my baby?”. Meanwhile, the green trees and the beach in the background also added charm to the pic.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

For the uninitiated, Kareena along with her husband and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh had flown for a tropical vacation for the diva’s birthday celebration. Earlier, the Pataudi family had flown to the Maldives to celebrate Saif’s birthday in August. Speaking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

