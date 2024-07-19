Kareena Kapoor Khan looks back at Karisma being first woman from family to enter films; says she 'resurrected' Kapoor family name

Karisma Kapoor is and will always be THAT girl. We said it- no debate! The diva was a sensation of her times and it will be hard to find a cinephile who wasn’t a fan of her. The actress debuted in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi and went on to see a career that every other actress aspires to.

What also makes her foot in the industry iconic is that she was the first woman from her family to enter showbiz at a time when ladies of the Kapoor clan weren’t supposed to see the big-screen Fridays. Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent conversation with The Week revealed that it was her sister Karisma who became a trailblazer for her family when things weren’t going that well.

Kareena Kapoor on Karisma Kapoor’s contributions to family

For the unversed, there was a time when women from the Kapoor family did not work in showbiz and the women who got married in the family stopped working thereafter. The Crew actress in her recent interview revealed that the early years of her sister were quite difficult because their mom Babita Kapoor and aunty Neetu Kapoor had stopped working and Karisma was kind of bringing a revolution.

According to Kareena, Karisma Kapoor “resurrected a home.” “My grandfather had passed away, my father had made one film, Henna. Of course, Chintu uncle was this illustrious superstar actor but apart from that, no one was working at that time. So Karisma was actually the first female Kapoor who became this big sensation and star,” Kareena added.

The 2000 debutant further admitted that Karisma walked and that’s why she could run and by the time she made her debut, everyone was looking forward to the debut of Karisma’s sister.

What was Karisma Kapoor’s parent’s reaction when she decided to enter films?

Kareena in the same interview revealed that everyone in the family was more accepting than before including their extremely supportive mother. Their father on the other hand told Karisma to do whatever she could on her own. “I am not going to help you in any which way,” Randhir Kapoor said as per Kareena.

