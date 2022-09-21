Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic in white dress as she arrives for birthday lunch with Saif Ali Khan; PICS
Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at Randhir Kapoor's house for her birthday lunch with Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan does not need an introduction. The actress made her acting debut in 2000 in Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Kareena established herself with roles in the dramas Aśoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In a career spanning more than a decade, Kareena has given some exceptional performances and is known for films like Udta Punjab, Bodyguard, 3 Idiots, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tashan, Jab We Met, Veere Di Wedding, Heroine, and more.
Today the Ki & Ka actress celebrates her birthday and on this occasion, she arrived at her dad Randhir Kapoor's residence for a special birthday lunch with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. She never fails to make heads turn whenever she steps out of her house. The actress is a fashionista and there is no denying this fact. Even today, Kareena looked stunning as always as she wore a white wrap dress. The actress then styled the look with a pair of white pointy heels and to complete her look she added a pair of black sunglasses and a mini bag. Saif, on the other hand, wore a pink T-shirt and a pair of denim blue jeans. They were also joined by Karisma Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.
Check it out:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. It was inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. Next, the actress will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Kapoor will also star in Sujoy Ghosh's film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The project is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's 2005 book of the same name. The Good Newwz actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.
