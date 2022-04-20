Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic in red dress as she visits Randhir Kapoor's house for Babita's birthday; PICS

Wednesday came with a visual treat for fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan as she stepped out in style to celebrate her mother Babita's birthday at dad Randhir Kapoor's house. Kareena, who is known to be a fashionista, was seen making her way to her dad's house in a ravishing red look. The gorgeous mom to 2 managed to slay in a short red dress and made heads turn as she stopped and posed for the paps before heading inside the building.

As Kareena got out of her car, she stopped and posed for the paps. She is seen clad in a short red dress with a pair of heels. She teamed it up with a cute sling bag and oversized sunglasses. With her hair tied up in a bun, Kareena managed to serve up a perfect Summer date look that will certainly serve as inspiration to many of her female fans. The star has been the talk of the town since her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to Alia Bhatt due to her style.

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos:

Last night, Kareena was snapped after a dinner with her girl gang Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others. Kareena was also joined by Taimur Ali Khan for the outing. The mother-son duo were snapped making their way home after dinner.

Kareena's photos from Ranbir and Alia's wedding have been taking over the internet. She had also shared a cute family photo featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur. The star seemed to have had a gala time at cousin Ranbir's wedding to Alia. Now, on the work front, she is currently working on Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It will be released on August 12, 2022.

