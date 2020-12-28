Kareena Kapoor Khan looks comfy in lilac dress as she gets papped outside her residence; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby, was recently spotted by the shutterbugs. The diva was at her sartorial best.

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a roll these days. The stunning actress is currently in a happy space in her personal and professional life. The Udta Punjab star is expecting her second baby with husband and will welcome her child next year. Ever since she has announced her pregnancy, paparazzi miss no chance to get her glimpse. From stepping out for a walk in the city to heading out to work, Kareena often gets papped in the city and has been giving us major maternity style goals of late.

Speaking of this, the 40-year-old star was today spotted in the city outside her residence. In the photos, she looks gorgeous and comfy in lilac coloured dress that she teamed up with pink slippers. She can be seen posing for the shutterbugs while sitting inside her swanky black car. She can be seen flashing a big smile as she poses for the photos. Kareena, who is known for fabulous sartorial choices in the film industry, had her hair tied in a ponytail and looked on point. Needless to say, the Jab We Met star has proved that beauty lies in simplicity as she has been nailing casual outfits like a pro.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On the work front, despite being pregnant, Bebo has been actively working and is currently busy shooting interesting episodes for her radio show What Women Want 2. She was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium. Kareena will next be seen in comedy-drama Lal Singh Chaddha with perfectionist . The movie has been directed by Advait Chandan. The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

