Kareena Kapoor Khan looks cool in Gucci tee as she spends Saturday with Jeh, Karisma, dad Randhir Kapoor; PICS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jeh Ali Khan decked up on Saturday afternoon in comfy attire to arrive at Randhir Kapoor's house for a relaxing time. Even Karisma Kapoor joined Kareena and Jeh at dad Randhir's house for the weekend. The Kapoor sisters certainly have been ensuring to spend time with their dad over the weekends and today, the two were snapped arriving in comfy attire at the senior star's apartment. Kareena brought her son Jeh Ali Khan as well to spend time with his nana.

In the photos, Kareena is seen arriving in a comfy look that consisted of a white Gucci tee with suede pants and white sneakers. She teamed it up with a luxury handbag. Kareena kept her distance from the paparazzi and was seen sporting a blue mask. She posed from a distance before heading inside. Her son Jeh Ali Khan was seen arriving with his nanny. The cutie boy was seen clad in a white tee with blue shorts. On the other hand, Karisma arrived in a comfy look for spending time with her sister and dad. She is seen clad in a pink tee with black pants and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kareena recovered from COVID 19 last month and spent her quarantine time at home. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been spending time at home ever since. Recently, she returned to her Yoga classes from home with her trainer and shared a photo on social media with her fans. The actress looked happy to be back to her favourite yoga spot in her house.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Baisakhi. On the other hand, Kareena also has a film with Sujoy Ghosh. She will also be producing a film with Ekta Kapoor that will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

