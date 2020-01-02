Kareena Kapoor Khan looks delightful as she walks on the street in Gstaad; Taimur, Saif pose with fans; PHOTOS

Post Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan will start shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht

Kareena Kapoor Khan, and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan celebrated New Years in Switzerland, and ever since this trio has jetted off to the Swiss, Internet has been flooded with their vacay photos. From posing with sister Karisma Kapoor in the snow clad mountains to enjoying dinner with , Natasha Dalal, Virat Kohli and , Bebo’s Swiss vacay has been nothing short of dreamy. And in the latest, we got our hands on a series of new photos from their New Years vacation wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a red jacket and black pants while a fan clicked her.

In another photo, we can see Taimur Ali Khan enjoying a piggyback ride on father Saif Ali Khan’s back while they are seen posing with fans on the streets. On the eve of New Years, Anushka Sharma shared a video on social media wherein Saif Ali Khan was seen wishing everyone Happy New Years while Bebo, Anushka, Varun and Virat Kohli were seen standing beside Saif. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy vacationing in the Alps, today, we got our hands on a still from Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan are seen engaged in a conversation. In the film, Bebo plays the role of a cop named Naina and Bebo shot for the film in London.

Now that Good Newwz has released and performing well at the box office, next up, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start shooting for ’s Takht co-starring , , Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More