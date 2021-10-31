Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a ‘desert rose’ in her kaftaan as she chills in Rajasthan; VIDEO
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a roll as their pictures are setting the internet on fire one after the other. It seems Kareena is having a gala time in her Rajasthan vacay and wants her fans to have a look at each and every moment from their fun trip. It was only a few hours back that Saif’s pictures with Taimur having an adventurous day out went viral and now Bebo has taken to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her lazy Sunday where she is looking like a desert rose in a kaftaan.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a video of her slaying in her Kaftaan dress. In the video, she can be seen wearing a white coloured kaftaan dress with pink and green floral print on it. From pouting to making a goofy face, Bebo seems to be making most of her lazy Sunday posing for selfies and making her fans go gaga over it. Sharing this lovely video, Kareena wrote, “#KaftanSeries continues… #DesertRose edition.”
Talking about Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, they seem to be having an adventurous boys day out as their pictures indulging in rifle shooting surfaced on the internet. Before that Kareena had posted a picture of Tim chilling by the pool. It looks like the little boy is enjoying the best of both worlds. Talking about Jeh, he seems to be having a gala time doing Yoga. Bebo had shared a picture of the little munchkin in a downward dog pose and it one of the cutest thing we saw in the internet that day.