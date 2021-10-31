Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a ‘desert rose’ in her kaftaan as she chills in Rajasthan; VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a roll as their pictures are setting the internet on fire one after the other. It seems Kareena is having a gala time in her Rajasthan vacay and wants her fans to have a look at each and every moment from their fun trip. It was only a few hours back that Saif’s pictures with Taimur having an adventurous day out went viral and now Bebo has taken to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her lazy Sunday where she is looking like a desert rose in a kaftaan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a video of her slaying in her Kaftaan dress. In the video, she can be seen wearing a white coloured kaftaan dress with pink and green floral print on it. From pouting to making a goofy face, Bebo seems to be making most of her lazy Sunday posing for selfies and making her fans go gaga over it. Sharing this lovely video, Kareena wrote, “#KaftanSeries continues… #DesertRose edition.”

