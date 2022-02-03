Kareena Kapoor Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in thigh-high slit gown & it's all about the bling

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to turn all eyes on her and make heads turn. The actress dishes out a good mix of casual looks and some others supremely stylish. Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to create an impression on her fans whenever she steps out of her house. Her fashion game is always on point. This time, she opted for a glam look and we absolutely can’t stop obsessing over it! The outfit is black, bling, and bold- the 3 B’s we love in any attire!

Recently, celebrity hairdresser Yianni Tsapatori uploaded some gorgeous shots of Bebo in gorgeous attire. Clad in a fitted bling black dress with a thigh-high slit, the ‘3 Idiots’ actress looked like an absolute greek goddess. Her hair was left down, with her beautiful beachy waves framing her face and makeup was on point. Kareena, can you please stop killing us with your stunning visuals? Actually, don’t - we love it! The hairdresser sweetly captioned the pic, ‘Oh hey Bebo’. Fans from all over assembled and pour love and compliments on the post as soon it was uploaded.

Check the post:

In terms of work, Kareena will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya in a key role. The film is slated to release on April 14 this year.

