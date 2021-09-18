Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fit as always as she indulges in some ‘post lunch stare’; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a gala time with hubby and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on an undisclosed location ahead of her birthday. The actress seems to be giving all her fans and followers a sneak peek into her exotic vacation every day by sharing pictures of her on her Instagram stories. Today again the actress posted a selfie of her looking gorgeous and fit as always.

Taking to her Instagram handle Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her from what looked like her lunch table. The actress seems to be chilling post-lunch as she clicks a selfie looking away from the camera. Bebo appears to be wearing a geometric print swimsuit and looks stunning. If you look carefully at the picture, you will notice that the actress has tanned herself and looks even more stunning under the sun. Well, we are still waiting to know that the pataudi’s are chilling at which destination. But till then we can only keep making our guesses by looking at the pictures.