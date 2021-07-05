Kareena Kapoor Khan looks flawless despite being 'not ready for Monday'; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of her Monday mood. The Laal Singh Chaddha star left netizens in awe of her glow.

Mondays often are dreaded after fun and a chilled out weekend. Even our favourite stars sometimes are not ready for another work week. Speaking of this, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun a new week on such a note as she shared a glimpse of her Monday mood in her latest selfie. The Laal Singh Chaddha star seemed not quite over the weekend mood and her new selfie gave us a glimpse of her mood on Monday morning. Seeing the same, fans of the actress surely will resonate with her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a selfie in which she is seen looking straight at the camera with a straight-faced expression. With it, she expressed that she is not ready for the new week. The close up selfie only gave us a sneak peek of her flawless and radiant skin. The star summed up her mood in one sentence that she put up in her caption. She wrote, "Not quite ready for Monday." Well, surely fans of the star would feel relatable with the Monday mood.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kareena also shared 's first look from Bhoot Police as she announced its release on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The gorgeous star was excited for Saif as his film was all set to release on an OTT platform. She shared the poster of the film featuring Saif as Vibhooti. As soon as Kareena shared the first look, it went viral on social media.

Besides this, last week, Kareena was in the headlines as she had attended the housewarming puja at her father Randhir Kapoor's new home. One of the reasons that Randhir Kapoor left his Old Chembur house was to move closer to his daughters. In a chat with Pinkvilla, he told us, "I am happy being wherever I am. I am closer to my children now, and I am really happy about that."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump that stars Tom Hanks. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Mona Singh. It has been shot in several locations including Punjab, Kargil, Delhi, Gurgaon and others. Kareena's look from the film was released in 2020 by Aamir and fans loved every bit of it. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

