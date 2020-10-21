Kareena Kapoor Khan looks flawless sans makeup as she poses with her fans in a rare throwback PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 20 years in the Bollywood film industry and the diva still continues to rule millions of hearts even now. The stunning beauty is known not only for her acting skills but also for her unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices. There is not a single time when Bebo has failed to impress us with her amazing pictures on social media. Given that she has her own personal handle now, fans are never devoid of the same.

Meanwhile, speaking of this, we have chanced upon a rare throwback picture of the Laal Singh Chaddha actress that deserves your attention. She is posing with two of her fans in the same while flashing a captivating smile. Bebo opts for a simple outfit that includes a monochrome striped top and a pair of joggers. She leaves her hair open and flaunts her flawless skin by opting for a no-makeup look.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside . She has completed her shooting schedule for the movie which is a remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump (1994). Apart from that, Bebo will reportedly also star in ’s Takht. She is also supposed to team up with for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. The stunning diva is now all set to embrace motherhood once again much to the excitement of her fans.

