Kareena Kapoor Khan looks flawless in a selfie as she eagerly waits for the weekend; PIC

Awe-inspiring actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is away from films but always manages to update her fans with her pictures and videos. Read on to know more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most renowned actresses in Bollywood. The actress is known for her versatile acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense. She truly is a diva in every sense. On Friday, Kareena shared a selfie on her Instagram story that is just breathtaking. It is a closeup selfie with an eye covered by hair, the actress styled a simple white t-shirt with the graphics ‘Fragile’. Kareena has captioned the photo as ‘#FragileFriday… waiting for the weekend’, along with a heart emoji.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress and husband welcomed their second son on February 21. Bebo is pretty active on Instagram and usually posts her pictures and son Taimur’s pictures and videos that garner much attention. Recently, The 3 idiots actress had posted a picture that she clicked in front of a glass window and captioned as “Objects in the mi̶r̶r̶o̶r̶ glass are closer than they appear. So maintain distance... cuz it's the new normal!” As of now, the actress is spending time with her newborn son, Taimur, and husband Saif Ali Khan.

See Kareena's photo here:

Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan was offered to play the lead role in upcoming mythological period film ‘Sita’ but before that Bebo will complete the shooting of the sequel of her 2018 hit ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and an untitled film by Hansal Mehta.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ with which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 hit film ‘Forrest Gump’.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

