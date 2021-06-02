Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous as she shows off her numerous moods; Jacqueline Fernandez reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest reel on Instagram is exactly what the doctor ordered to cure Tuesday blues. Read further to know how Jacqueline Fernandez reacts in the comment section.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram is all things beautiful and refreshing as the prolific actress posts wonderful pictures and videos of her life, thoughts, and moods. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress recently posted a reel on Instagram. She has used multiple Instagram filters and clicked some unbelievably gorgeous pictures which she then incorporated in a reel. The reel is exactly what all the fans and followers want to take away from their Tuesday blues. Kareena put a beautiful song on the video called ‘Surrender’ by Natalie Taylor, which fits perfectly with the gorgeous collection of pictures.

In the pics, Kareena is relaxing by the open-air pool and wrote in the caption, “#MoodyTuesdays ft. Instagram filters." Several Bollywood celebrities and Kareena’s close friends commented on the reel including her ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Main’ director Punit Malhotra, who wrote “Stunning” in the comment section. Her manager Poonam Damania wrote, “My gorgeous girl” with multiple emojis. ‘Kick’ star Jacqueline Fernandez also dropped a comment with multiple heart emojis. Shaira Ahmed Khan called Kareena a “stunner” with multiple fire emojis. Numerous fans praised the actress in the comment section by talking about her graceful looks in the reel.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in an impactful supporting role in Irrfan Khan-led ‘Angrezi Medium’, where she portrayed an Indian cop on foreign soil. She has a huge film in her kitty called ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which has been one of the passion projects of and a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster ‘Forrest Gump’.

