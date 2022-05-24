Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in a white shirt, slays in these BTS pics from an ad shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a slayer and always makes heads turn with her looks. The actress has quite a busy schedule and is busy with her shoots most of the time. Currently, she is filming Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film in Darjeeling alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is posting several pictures from the sets of the film, raising the excitement level of the fans. But now, yet another set of BTS pictures has surfaced on social media, which is shared by her hairdresser.

In the first picture, we can see a lovely looking Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in a white shirt as she sits on a chair. The actress has left her hair open and with minimal makeup on, she looks stunning. The sun shines brightly on her face as she looks up and can be seen smiling. In the next image, we can see her standing right in front of a car as she is busy reading something. She has paired her white shirt with dark blue jeans, while her hairdresser is in the middle of doing her hair.

Check out Kareena Kapoor’s BTS images:

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena Kapoor’s professional career, she will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena has also announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena is currently shooting for Ghosh's project in Darjeeling and every now and then, she treats her followers with some behind-the-scenes (BTS) snaps from the sets. For unversed, Sujoy Ghosh's film will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will be a digital release and mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's first web project.

