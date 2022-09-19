Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pretty in green maxi dress, Malaika Arora exits yoga class in style; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She has been in the film industry for over two decades. The actress, who made her cinema debut with Refugee, has been a part of many movies. In the recent past, the Jab We Met actress has been serving one glam look after the other. However, today, Kareena decided to give her glam looks a break and chose a rather comfy casual look on a Monday morning.

Earlier today, Kareena was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out of her residence looking comfy yet trendy. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress tied her hair in a pony and rounded off her look with a pair of yellow framed black sunglasses. Kareena was also seen holding her coffee cup in her hand and in the other hand, she held her phone. Apart from the actress, her BFF Malaika Arora was also spotted by the paparazzi in the city.