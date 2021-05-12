Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in a black dress in UNSEEN throwback pic & her panache will leave you amazed

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unseen picture, which has created a buzz on social media, will win your heart in no time

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who is all about good looks, stunning acting prowess and panache. The Begum of Pataudi is a delight to watch be it on or off the screen. Interestingly, ever since the actress has made her Instagram debut, it has been a sheer treat for her massive fan following. Bebo has been sharing pics on the social media which include her moments of her family time, adorable clicks of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, some stunning photoshoots, endless selfies and also some stunning throwback pics.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena once again treated her fans with yet another unseen and throwback picture which is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. In the picture, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked ravishing as she posed in a black outfit with an embellished neckline. Apparently, this pic was clicked in a palace like setup and Bebo was seen posing with her manager. While Kareena had her make up game on point, her elegance did manage to win hearts.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unseen picture:

Meanwhile, as the country is still struggling with COVID 19 pandemic, Kareena is making sure to stay indoors and is enjoying her time with her sons. Speaking about the work front, Bebo will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Interestingly, the movie will mark Bebo’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST photo of younger son with Taimur on Mother's Day

Share your comment ×