Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in a floral dress as she ends her maternity break with a shoot; PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan has never let anything come between her shooting commitments. She has always broken stereotypes related to career and pregnancy. Kareena happily flaunted her baby bump and took the industry by storm with her fashion sense. During both pregnancies, her maternity fashion look went viral. Right from Kaftan to dresses, Kareena nailed every attire with ease. And after just one month of delivering her second son, the Pataudi Begum is back to work today.
She was spotted today on the sets to complete her work commitments. Kareena was seen wearing a powder blue floral dress and was looking like a breath of fresh air. She opted for a matt finish makeup with dark brown lip colour. Kareena completed her look with a pair of nude heels. And do not miss her new hair colour, which looks fabulous. The new mom was very excited about her makeover as she had shared a photo before getting it done.
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s pictures:
Recently, on Women's Day, Kareena shared the first glimpse of her second son on Instagram in a selfie. With it, she penned a strong message for women that there isn't anything that they cannot do. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan teases about a hair makeover post welcoming 2nd baby in a cute selfie; See PHOTO