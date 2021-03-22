Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in a floral dress as she ends her maternity break with a shoot; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never let anything come between her shooting commitments. She has always broken stereotypes related to career and pregnancy. Kareena happily flaunted her baby bump and took the industry by storm with her fashion sense. During both pregnancies, her maternity fashion look went viral. Right from Kaftan to dresses, Kareena nailed every attire with ease. And after just one month of delivering her second son, the Pataudi Begum is back to work today.

She was spotted today on the sets to complete her work commitments. Kareena was seen wearing a powder blue floral dress and was looking like a breath of fresh air. She opted for a matt finish makeup with dark brown lip colour. Kareena completed her look with a pair of nude heels. And do not miss her new hair colour, which looks fabulous. The new mom was very excited about her makeover as she had shared a photo before getting it done.