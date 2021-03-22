  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in a floral dress as she ends her maternity break with a shoot; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned back to shoot just a month after her delivery. The actress was looking breathtakingly beautiful in simple yet stylish floral attire. Take a look inside
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2021 01:45 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in a floral dress as she ends her maternity break with a shoot; PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never let anything come between her shooting commitments. She has always broken stereotypes related to career and pregnancy. Kareena happily flaunted her baby bump and took the industry by storm with her fashion sense. During both pregnancies, her maternity fashion look went viral. Right from Kaftan to dresses, Kareena nailed every attire with ease. And after just one month of delivering her second son, the Pataudi Begum is back to work today.

She was spotted today on the sets to complete her work commitments. Kareena was seen wearing a powder blue floral dress and was looking like a breath of fresh air. She opted for a matt finish makeup with dark brown lip colour. Kareena completed her look with a pair of nude heels. And do not miss her new hair colour, which looks fabulous. The new mom was very excited about her makeover as she had shared a photo before getting it done.  

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recently, on Women's Day, Kareena shared the first glimpse of her second son on Instagram in a selfie. With it, she penned a strong message for women that there isn't anything that they cannot do. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan teases about a hair makeover post welcoming 2nd baby in a cute selfie; See PHOTO

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Kareena Kapoor Khan all set to return to shoot today with a cooking show 1 month after second delivery: Report
Saba shares new PICS of Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's newborn son; Wishes ‘Happy One month’
New mom Kareena Kapoor Khan begins her fitness journey as she gears up to shed the pregnancy weight; See pic
Kareena Kapoor wishes Nikhil Nanda on his birthday; Karisma drops PICS from celebration with Jaya Bachchan
Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t stop staring at her baby boy in THIS stunning monochrome photo
Hello Charlie Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Khan roots for cousin Aadar Jain’s comedy drama