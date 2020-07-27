Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in a gorgeous throwback selfie and her flawless skin steals the show

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be one of the popular stars in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback selfie of the star from pre-COVID 19 days and it will leave you impressed.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making most of her time at home amid the lockdown with and Taimur Ali Khan. Since Unlock, a couple of times the actress has been spotted in the city with her munchkin Taimur and hubby Saif as they headed out for a stroll. Recently, Kareena and Taimur headed over to Karisma Kapoor’s house too for some fun time and were snapped outside her building. Amid this, Kareena has also been keeping her fans updated with her shenanigans at home.

From applying face packs to enjoying the sunlight in her balcony, Bebo has been making the most of the free time, before she returns to sets for film shoots. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback selfie of Kareena in which she can be seen gearing up for a shot with her team. In the throwback selfie, Kareena is seen flaunting her flawless skin right before makeup artist Mickey Contractor started work on her. Clad in a casual collared printed top, Bebo looked radiant as she smiled subtly and clicked a selfie.

Kareena and her selfies often have left fans impressed and every time amid the lockdown, she has dropped a new photo on social media, it has gone viral. A day back, Kareena left everyone drooling as she shared a video where she was seen relishing a burger made by her best friend Rhea Kapoor while watching her favourite show, Friends. Seeing how the actress was bingeing on her favourite burger, fans were left in awe as everyone believes that Kareena follows a strict diet for her glow.

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. It was being shot before the lockdown. However, post the lockdown, the shoot was stalled. Now, as per rumours, the film’s release date may be changed. However, no official announcement has been made. As of now, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys her Sunday binge watching Friends and gorging on her favourite burger; Watch VIDEO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×