Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in a yellow oversized tee & ankle pants as she steps out; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. The actress is quite busy with her work commitments these days. But amidst all this, the actress is finding some time to come back to the bay. It is a good day for the paps when Bebo steps out of her house. She never fails to make heads turn with her stylish outfits. Today she was clicked stepping out of her house in the city wearing comfy yet stylish clothes and we have to admit that she looked gorgeous as ever.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing an oversized bright yellow tee that she paired with grey coloured ankle length pants. The actress left her hair open and paired her outfit with a red and white slip on. She also wore black sunglasses and held her coffee mug in one hand. Her swag is unmissable in these pictures as she walks with confidence. Bebo looks stylish even in these casual and comfy clothes.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed all eyeballs as the trailer of her film Laal Singh Chaddha was released. This film will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Next, will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the street style look in tank top & baggy pants as she is spotted in the city; PHOTOS