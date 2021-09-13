Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in red as she gets clicked at shoot; See PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the headlines since yesterday as she resumed Laal Singh Chaddha shoot with in the city. Now, on Monday, Kareena was snapped at a shoot in the city and this time, she managed to make heads turn in a stunning dress. While the actress has been spotted several times in the city over the past week when she headed for the shoot, her stylish looks have been at the centre of attention. Be it rocking a casual OOTD or nailing a chic dress, Kareena certainly knows how to grab eyeballs with her style.

On Monday, as she was shooting at a studio, Kareena was snapped by the paparazzi. It looks like she was caught candidly while she was exiting the studio. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a red bodycon dress with heels. The Laal Singh Chaddha star's hair is perfectly styled and her makeup was spot on and in line with her red look. With her red dress, Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings and managed to make heads turn.

Take a look:

On Sunday, Kareena and Aamir were spotted in their Laal Singh Chaddha's looks on the sets and it left netizens excited for the upcoming film. In the film, Aamir and Kareena will be seen as a couple. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Earlier portions of the film have been shot in several locations including Ladakh, Kashmir, Punjab, New Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Besides this, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Jennifer Lopez; Who shined bright in their high neck mirror gown?