Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in a throwback selfie and it will leave you mesmerised

If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to rule the hearts of fans for over two decades, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The star of films like Good Newwz, Chameli, Veere Di Wedding and more is known for her stellar performances as well as her style. Every time Kareena steps out on the red carpet for an event, she manages to make heads turn. With her style and outfit choices, she has managed to become a fashion icon for millions of girls. Her photos end up going viral on social media among many fan clubs.

We stumbled upon a throwback selfie of Kareena that left fans mesmerised. In the past photo, the Laal Singh Chaddha star can be seen smiling away as she posed for a selfie. Not just this, her radiant and glowing skin is what caught everyone’s attention. The no makeup selfie left Kareena’s fans in complete awe of her glow. With her hair left open, she looked all pretty. Clad in a white tee, Kareena made for a sight to behold as she captured the moment in the frame.

Meanwhile, Kareena in a recent interview shared her views on the nepotism debate and said that 21 years of her career would not have happened only because of nepotism. She further expressed that the same people who are pointing fingers in the debate are the ones who made the nepotistic stars. She mentioned that just like outsiders like , Ayushmann Khurrana and others, or she has worked hard. Further, she said that it is the audience that makes or breaks anyone.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback selfie:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . While reports have been in that the film’s release may have been pushed to 2021, no official confirmation has been given on the same. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

