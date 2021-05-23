Kareena Kapoor Khan looks refreshing in Sunday selfie; Urges fans to 'not lose hope'

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up the internet today as she shares a selfie on her Instagram stories and also shared an important message.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Her pictures go viral in no time. The actress always impresses fans with her fashion sense. She is known for her flawless skin. And today, on Sunday, she has shared a beautiful selfie of hers. She has also given out an important and motivational message for her fans. The one-liner shared by her is so relatable in the current situation. To note, the actress has delivered her second son this year.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram stories, she has urged her fans to ‘Stay Safe, Stay home and don’t lose hope.” The actress is looking very beautiful as she has applied some makeup. The Jab We Met actress wore a simple pink coloured kurta and looked absolutely beautiful in it. She has opted for open hair. In Maharashtra, the lockdown has been extended to June 1 and all the shootings have been canceled. Film releases have also been postponed owing to the current situation.

Recently, the actress was spotted in casual attire as she stepped out to meet her sister Karisma Kapoor. She was seen wearing a pair of navy blue baggy pants and an oversized pastel blue shirt.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium which was released last year in 2020. Her next film is with . The film title is Laal Singh Chaddha. It is an adaptation of the 1994 release Forrest Gump.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

