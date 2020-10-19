Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in an all black attire as she poses with her glam team in an unseen PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out an unseen picture of the actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us with her utter beauty and impeccable style sense. And of course, there is no denying this fact that she has showcased her acting prowess in every single movie. The best part here is that Bebo has completed two decades in the film industry this year. Yes, you heard it right! Well, of course, the stunning diva has a lot more to go and we are eagerly waiting for her to announce more projects.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, we have come across an unseen picture of the Laal Singh Chaddha actress in which she can be seen posing with her glam team. Kareena looks resplendent in an embellished black salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. She ties up her hair into a simple bun and wears a pair of heavy golden earrings to match her entire outfit. She opts for kajal-rimmed eyes and nude lip colour.

Check out her picture below:

On the work front, Bebo was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium that was released earlier this year. It also featured late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Apte, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the actress recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next movie Laal Singh Chaddha. She will collaborate with for the same. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are all set to embrace parenthood again as they announced her pregnancy sometime back.

Credits :Instagram

