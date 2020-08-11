  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a latest magazine cover as Saif Ali Khan turns photographer for her

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate slay queen of Bollywood and we get a proof for the same through her stunning pictures. Meanwhile, check out her latest cover photo for a magazine.
32498 reads Mumbai Updated: August 11, 2020 07:39 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true diva and there is no denying this fact. The actress has been ruling the hearts of millions for a long period. For the unversed, Bebo recently completed 20 years in the Bollywood film industry much to the excitement of her fans. Kudos to her for that! The actress has appeared in multiple movies till date. Be it Pooja aka Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham or be it Geet from Jab We Met, she has aced all her characters.

Meanwhile, we have got hold of Kareena’s latest cover photo from a magazine that is hard to miss. Bebo is wearing a loose blue shirt as she poses for the camera while sitting at what appears to be a plush balcony. The actress leaves her lustrous hair open and opts for a neutral makeup look. Moreover, her kajal-rimmed eyes further add weightage here. And the interesting part here is that the amazing photo has been clicked by none other than Saif Ali Khan himself. The gorgeous diva looks absolutely stunning here and we can’t take our eyes off her!

Check out the cover photo below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium helmed by Homi Adajania that also featured late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The actress will then collaborate with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Kareena will reportedly team up with Sonam Kapoor again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.  

