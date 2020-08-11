Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a latest magazine cover as Saif Ali Khan turns photographer for her

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate slay queen of Bollywood and we get a proof for the same through her stunning pictures. Meanwhile, check out her latest cover photo for a magazine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true diva and there is no denying this fact. The actress has been ruling the hearts of millions for a long period. For the unversed, Bebo recently completed 20 years in the Bollywood film industry much to the excitement of her fans. Kudos to her for that! The actress has appeared in multiple movies till date. Be it Pooja aka Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham or be it Geet from Jab We Met, she has aced all her characters.

Meanwhile, we have got hold of Kareena’s latest cover photo from a magazine that is hard to miss. Bebo is wearing a loose blue shirt as she poses for the camera while sitting at what appears to be a plush balcony. The actress leaves her lustrous hair open and opts for a neutral makeup look. Moreover, her kajal-rimmed eyes further add weightage here. And the interesting part here is that the amazing photo has been clicked by none other than himself. The gorgeous diva looks absolutely stunning here and we can’t take our eyes off her!

Check out the cover photo below:

Celebrating 20 years of #KareenaKapoorKhan! Here’s presenting the superstar on our latest cover; shot exclusively at home by hubby #SaifAliKhan. pic.twitter.com/7vmHEhMHeo — Filmfare (filmfare) August 11, 2020

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium helmed by Homi Adajania that also featured late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The actress will then collaborate with for Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Kareena will reportedly team up with again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

