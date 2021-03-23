Kareena Kapoor Khan looks surreal posing next to a blooming tree while donning a floral outfit; PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hairstylist posted a picture of the diva looking absolutely stunning. Take a look.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was papped heading out to resume work commitments. Only a month after the birth of her second son, the actress was seen making her way for a shoot. The diva made heads turn as soon as she stepped out. The star made headlines when her newborn was born. Fans of Kareena and were anticipating getting the smallest glimpse of the little munchkin. Several B-town celebrities wished the happy couple and even their first child Taimur Ali Khan for becoming an elder brother.

Kareena’s hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori took to his Instagram handle to share a snap of the actress from her workday. In the photo, Bebo can be seen donning a stunning light blue maternity dress with a floral pattern on it. The actress can be seen standing next to a blooming tree that has pink flowers. The star twined with the tree, flaunting the similar flower print on her outfit. Kareena can be seen wearing minimal makeup as she is looking away from the camera. Her hair is on-point as she strikes the pose in the aesthetically pleasing shot.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest photo:

The empowering actress seems all set to get back in her work life post-pregnancy. Speaking on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to release during Christmas this year. The film also stars and is an official Bollywood adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

