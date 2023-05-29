Kareena Kapoor Khan looks uber-chic in latest PICS from Monaco Grand Prix 2023; Happily poses with her fans

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style game is always on point, and she always serves the most fashionable looks, no matter what the occasion! Kareena recently made a stylish debut at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race, and looked oh-so-chic in a sleeveless top and beige slouchy pants. Pictures of her and cricketer Yuvraj Singh at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race went viral on social media. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped another set of pictures from her Day 2 look at the F1 Grand Prix 2023 in Monaco, and her latest look has left fans in awe!

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in all-black outfit in latest PICS from Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to drop a few stunning pictures from Day 2 at Monaco Grand Prix 2023. She chose for an all-black outfit that was just the perfect blend of sporty and formal. She was seen rocking a blazer over black athleisure, and while her look was relaxed and comfortable, it was also equal parts chic! The addition of the blazer over a black bralette and matching track pants added just the right amount of glamour to her look. Bebo teamed her black outfit with contrasting white sneakers. She tied her hair up in a sleek bun, and was seen rocking red lipstick. Fans couldn’t help but gush over her stunning look!

“Pretty Hot and Tempting!” read one comment, while another one read, “Good looks, good looks and good looks,” making a reference to her popular dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “You look fab .. keep the spirit up,” wrote another fan. Check out her post below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her fans at Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2023

Meanwhile, a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan posing with her fans at the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 has also surfaced on social media. Bebo’s fan pages have shared the picture, and she is seen happily posing with two fans at the Grand Prix. Check it out below!



