Kareena Kapoor Khan lovingly looks at Taimur Ali Khan in a throwback PHOTO & we are all hearts for them

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make for the most adorable mother-son duo in Bollywood. Meanwhile, check out one of their rare throwback pictures.

Taimur Ali Khan was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and on 20th December 2016 and has been the center of attraction since then. The little munchkin is quite a charmer and manages to grab attention whenever he steps out in the public. Right from making funny faces to indulging in hilarious interactions with the paparazzi, Taimur has done it all. He surely is one of the most popular and adorable star kids of the Bollywood film industry.

Tim Tim’s pictures instantly go viral whenever they come up on social media. Meanwhile, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Taimur that is unmissable. Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan is lovingly staring at him as the little guy continues glancing happily at something else. The actress is wearing a black and white outfit while the little Pataudi prince is wearing a blue t-shirt and matching lowers. They surely make for the most lovable mother-son duo in B-town.

Check out the picture below:

Taimur often accompanies his mom whenever she steps out for meeting someone or for work. A few days back, the two of them were spotted together when they arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s residence. Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, the actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. She will then feature alongside in Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie titled Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2020: Taimur Ali Khan aces mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pout & leaves Inaaya Naumi gawking at him

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×