Kareena Kapoor Khan maintains her cool as she gets mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport; WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport last night with her son Jeh.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress makes heads turn whenever she steps out. On Sunday, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. They were travelling to London for her next project. However, she was mobbed by fans who were trying to take selfies. The video has gone viral on social media.
In the video, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in all white with her hair tied in a bun style, walking towards the entry gate of the airport. But suddenly a group of fans gathered around her and tried to take selfies. The actress was uncomfortable but still maintained her cool. Her security team was also seen trying to guard her as a fan was about to put his arm on her shoulder for a selfie. The nanny was also spotted holding Jeh.
After the video went viral, fans came out in support of the actress. One of the fans wrote, “OMG why did they do that !! I felt uncomfortable watching this.”
Watch the Video here:
As per reports, she has travelled to London for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller. It is slated to release on Netflix and is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, she will make her debut as a producer with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident.
