Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a stylish debut with Yuvraj Singh at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race-PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue fashionista, and the actress never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out. Just yesterday we reported that Kareena is all set to attend the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco on May 28th. We also reported that Bebo will watch the practice race on May 27th in Monaco, and will interact with some of the GP drivers. Now, we have come across some pictures of the actress’ stylish debut at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race, which was held today. She was spotted along with cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and looked oh-so-chic!

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a stylish debut at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race

Pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race have surfaced on the Internet. Looks like Kareena is having a great time, while also making heads turn with her fashion game. The pictures show Kareena wearing a sleeveless knitted top with geometric print over it, and a zipper at the front. She paired it with beige slouchy pants with brown stripes on each side. Her outfit was the perfect blend of sporty, chic and comfortable! She was seen sporting dark sunglasses, and her hair were left open.

Yuvraj Singh was seen in a white t-shirt and black track pants. One of the pictures shows Kareena and Yuvraj posing against a beautiful backdrop, giving a glimpse of the practice race. Other pictures show Kareena Kapoor Khan walking while Yuvraj takes a video of his surroundings. Check out the pictures below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been super excited for her F1 Grand Prix debut! Yesterday, she posted a selfie, as she headed for Monaco, and she looked absolutely thrilled. “Bursting with excitement. Monaco bound,” wrote Kareena. Meanwhile, today, she shared some glimpses of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race, and wrote, “Insanity.”

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's Saint Laurent baseball cap is perfectly cool for all your Summer strolls