Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a convincing case for an all pink outfit; Combines comfort & style in this PIC

Trust Bollywood celebrities to turn every attire and occasion into something uber cool and stylish. Be it something as grand and luxurious like the red carpet, or something as regular as a grocery-run, the celebrities in the dream city of Mumbai know all too well how to keep the style game running. And who better the diva herself, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to add some extra air of oomph to every clothing piece she dons. Recently, Kareena was seen in a bright pink comfort wear and the actress totally rocked the look.

On Wednesday, September 8th, celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram and posted a picture featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Jab We Met actress posed in bright pink comfort wear by designer Dhruv Kapoor. Kareena looked uber chic in the loose pick graphic tee and pants. The tee-shirt had the words ‘Future is Empathy’ in a rather quirky font. The outfit was customized for Kareena and even had the word ‘Kapoor’ in Devnagari font etched on side of the pant which added another fun element to the actress’ look.

Kareena wore minimal make up and opted for kohled eyes. She finished the look with her hair loose on one side. She aced her pose as she leaned against a wall, put her hands in the pockets, and looked directly at the camera. Sharing the picture, Lakshmi wrote, “Future is Empathy. @kareenakapoorkhan wearing @dhruvkapoor @yiannitsapatori @makeupbypompy @nainas89”.

Take a look:

Designer Dhruv Kapoor commented with three red heart emojis. Another popular celebrity designer Ananita Shroff Adajania also left a gasping emoji in the comments. One user wrote, “Oh my goodness!”, while another said, “The most beautiful face there is”.

