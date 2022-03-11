Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a statement in black as she steps out with Babita in the city; PICS
In the pics, Kareena was seen dressed in an all-black look wherein she wore a black T-shirt with black pyjamas. She completed her look with stylish sunglasses, a pair of white sneakers and a golden handbag. On the other hand, Babita opted for a black kurti with white print and paired it with black trousers. The mother and daughter duo were papped as they were seen making their way towards their car.
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita’s pics as they step out in the city:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan’s much talked about movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha will feature Aamir as a Sikh and will mark his third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Also starring Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on August 11 this year.
