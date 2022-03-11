Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a statement in black as she steps out with Babita in the city; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue fashionista who doesn’t miss a chance to dish out major fashion goals. From her looks for the films to her red carpet appearances, airport looks, vacation look, or her look for a casual outing in the city, Kareena is often seen getting a thumbs up from the fashion police. And today was no different as Bebo was seen stepping out with her mother Babita. Known for her panache and impressive fashion sense, the Jab We Met actress once again made heads turn with her casual look.

In the pics, Kareena was seen dressed in an all-black look wherein she wore a black T-shirt with black pyjamas. She completed her look with stylish sunglasses, a pair of white sneakers and a golden handbag. On the other hand, Babita opted for a black kurti with white print and paired it with black trousers. The mother and daughter duo were papped as they were seen making their way towards their car.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita’s pics as they step out in the city: