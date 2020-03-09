Kareena Kapoor Khan on making her debut on Instagram: There will be once in a while a picture of Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about making her debut on Instagram, how she feels about receiving so much love already and her experience.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been grabbing headlines since the day she made her debut on Instagram. Fans had been eagerly waiting for this day and as soon as Bebo made her debut, within just 12 hours the actress garnered over 1 Million followers and broke the internet. Not only fans but even Bollywood celebrities have welcomed the actress on this social media app. Even the paps have been wishing the actress 'Mubarak' on making her debut. Kareena has already posted some stunning pictures on her Instagram account and is winning hearts on the internet.

Recently, Kareena was spotted at the screening of her sister Karisma Kapoor's web-series Mentalhood. During the screening, Kareena was asked about how she feels about receiving so much love already on Instagram. The actress said, "Actually the fans have pulled me towards this because many people kept on asking me and there were so many fan clubs page, so we need to have one point where there would be a place where you get to know more about me, a lot about my films, my brands, about my life. And ofcourse there will be once in a while a picture of Taimur."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan. She will be playing the role of a cop. The movie will hit the screens on 13th March 2020. Besides this, Bebo will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Laal Singh Chaddha is loosely adapted from the 1194 American drama Forrest Gump and traces historical things that were present in the former.

