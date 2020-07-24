Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika, Amrita, Karisma’s ‘no masks’ pre lockdown pic makes fans wish for good ol' times

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to drop a throwback photo from her pre-lockdown meeting with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla. With the epic throwback photo, Malaika remembered the ‘no mask’ days with her BFFs.

It has been a while since Bollywood stars have met up with their friends amid the COVID 19 outbreak. Owing to the lockdown, even Kareena Kapoor Khan and her ladies including Karisma Kapoor, , Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla have been spending time at home. Prior to the lockdown, the last time they all met up, it sure looked like a fun evening that fans could not stop gushing over. Malaika, Karisma and Amrita had even shared adorable photos from their last lunch, pre-lockdown.

Now, remembering those good old times, Malaika took to social media and dropped a throwback photo from the lunch where she joined sister Amrita, Kareena, Karisma, Natasha for a fun afternoon. The epic throwback photo showcases all the gorgeous ladies in the best of their attire, posing together for a picture-perfect moment. Malaika commented on the ‘no mask’ meeting that she had with Kareena, Karisma, Natasha and Amrita and recalled the happier times. In no time, fans of Kareena and her BFFs flooded the comment section and wished to see the fun bunch together again.

Malaika shared the photo and wrote, “hen we last all met jus before lockdown ..... outfit makeup Sunglasses’s poseready.... n no masks @amuaroraofficial @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor ( ur pose says it all gurl ).”

Here is throwback photo of Malaika with Kareena, Karisma, Natasha, Amrita:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, often Malaika, Kareena, Karisma and Amrita have connected over video calls and sometimes, even have shared a glimpse of that with fans. Kareena has been spending time with and her son Taimur Ali Khan at home. Off late, a couple of times, Karisma has been papped outside Saif and Kareena’s apartment. However, the famous and stylish girl gang hasn’t met up since Unlock and from Malaika’s post, it surely is clear how they all are waiting for the good old times to return.

ALSO READ: Is that young Kareena Kapoor Khan getting an autograph from Sridevi in a rare pic? Here's what fans think

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×