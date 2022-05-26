Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora make a stylish trio at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash; PIC

Karan Johar has turned 50 on May 25 and he made sure to celebrate in a grand way. The ace filmmaker had hosted a grand party in the city of dream recently which was a starry night as the entire Bollywood had come under one roof to celebrate Karan’s birthday. Celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, etc were seen slaying on the red carpet at the party. And now the social media is abuzz with inside pics from KJo’s birthday bash which is taking social media by storm.

Taking to her Instagram account, Malaika had shared a beautiful pic from Karan’s birthday party wherein she was seen posing with sister Amrita Arora and BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the pic, Malaika looked ravishing in her neon green outfit while Kareena was a sight to behold in her silver coloured outfit. Amrita had also made a statement in her silver black outfit and the trio had their make-up game on point. Malaika had captioned the image as, “Ok, we sure know how to make an entrance ….. @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan …. N @karanjohar you sure know how to throw a party (p.s . We missed u @therealkarismakapoor)”.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s post:

Meanwhile, Malaika had shared a video featuring throwback pics with Karan on his birthday and wrote, “Happy 50th to the one n only @karanjohar #heartofgold” along with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Kareena shared a throwback pic with KJo and captioned it as, “I don’t know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar … No one like you”.

Talking about the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

