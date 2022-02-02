Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora make for a stylish trio as they catch up for lunch; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a great bond of friendship with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. They have been best friends for years and recently, at Amrita's birthday bash, Kareena, Malaika and the rest of the girls in their gang got together to celebrate. Now, to beat the mid-week blues, Kareena caught up with her ladies at a restaurant in the city and the paparazzi clicked them after their meeting. The gorgeous ladies made heads turn in their stylish looks while keeping in mind the COVID 19 norms.

In the photos, as Kareena, Malaika and Amrita stepped out of the restaurant together after their lunch, the paps caught up with them. The ladies were seen waiting for their cars to arrive to pick them up. While waiting, Kareena, Malaika and Amrita posed for the paparazzi. Kareena opted for a casual look in a black-white tee with blue denim jeans and slip on footwear. On the other hand, Malaika was seen clad in a beige top with black pants. Amrita opted for a stylish green dress with sneakers and shades. The trio kept their masks on while posing for paps.

Have a look:

Recently, on Amrita's birthday, Kareena had penned a heartfelt note for her best friend and left netizens gushing over their bond. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor also had joined in for the party with Amrita and Kareena. The photos from the celebration had taken over the internet. Malaika and Karisma also had penned heartfelt notes for Amrita on her birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She also is a part of Sujoy Ghosh's next. Kareena is also turning producer with Ekta Kapoor. Her first production project will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

