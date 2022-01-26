Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora reunite with Manish Malhotra for a ‘perfect afternoon’; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who is known for making the most of her time both on the personal and professional front. While the actress is looking forward to the release of the much talked about Laal Singh Chadha, she also doesn’t miss a chance to spend some quality time with her family and friends. Today, Kareena had made her way to the headlines as she had stepped out in the city for a lunch date with her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra went on to share a glimpse of his ‘perfect afternoon’ with the girl gang. Interestingly, Bebo and Malaika were seen twinning in an all black attire while Manish also flaunted his love for black. On the other hand, Amrita wore a floral dress with mustard coloured jacket. This perfect noon was completed by Karan Johar and while they had a gala time together, they missed Karisma Kapoor’s presence. Manish wrote, “That perfect afternoon home with friends. @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial. missing you @therealkarismakapoor”. Kareena also shared a pic for her noon date and wrote, “My forever favourites. Missing my Lolo” along with hearts emoticon.

Take a look at Manish Malhotra’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The movie will mark Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash and will be releasing on April 14 this year.

