Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora & Amrita give major BFF goals while observing social distancing; See pic

After sharing an adorable collage of photos, besties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora observe social distancing through a video call.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram on March 5th, 2020 and has been active on her account since then. The actress never fails to impress her fans with some stunning photos of her, and Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena, who loves being socially active has been making most of her free time during this quarantine period by posting some amazing photos and updating her fans about what she is up to these days. Within no less time, the actress has garnered 2.2 million followers on her Instagram.

After sharing an adorable collage of photos in which one could see her entire group of girlfriends including , sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and close friend Mallika Bhat, Bebo has recently shared a picture where she is seen observing social distancing with her besties Malaika and Amrita. The picture which was shared by Malaika and reposted by Kareena shows the three beauties chatting, cooking and working out while having a video call. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, "#socialdistancing...when we cook, chat and workout but from our own home (with a heart emoji)." While Malaika is doing some stretches, Amrita is cooking and Bebo is chatting with her besties.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film has been shot in several locations and in Punjab, Aamir and Kareena shot for a romantic song Jugnu. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.

