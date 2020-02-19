Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s gorgeous photo defines squad goals; Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a get together last evening where Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Arjun Kapoor were present. Malaika shared a photo with Bebo and Amrita that is a treat for sore eyes. Check it out.

Friends are extremely valuable to our Bollywood stars and every time they need to have fun, they rely on their tribe. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a close set of girlfriends for many years which includes and Amrita Arora. Often, Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karisma Kapoor hang out together and their photos end up going viral all over social media. Last evening, Kareena hosted a dinner party at her place where Malaika came with her son, and beau also was also a part of it.

Apart from Malaika, Arhaan and Arjun, Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat and Amrita Arora also headed to a party at Kareena’s place. On Wednesday, Malaika took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her besties, Kareena, Mallika and sister Amrita. In the photo, Bebo can be seen leaning on her besties Malaika, Amrita and Mallika while posing for a stunning photo. Kareena, Malaika, Mallika and Amrita looked their best and their pretty picture together is what friendship goals are all about.

Malaika shared it on social media with a gif that reads, ‘Love Love Love,’ and indeed, the picture of Kareena, Amrita and Mallika surely is all about that. Another photo from the last evening featuring Taimur Ali Khan and Arhaan Khan was shared on social media by Malaika. Since then, a photo of Taimur with Arhaan has gone viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is busy with the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha with . On Valentine’s Day, Aamir had shared Kareena’s first look from the film and left everyone in awe of it. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and will be released on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Irrfan, Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium which will release on March 13, 2020.

