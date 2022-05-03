Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora are in awe of Natasha Poonawalla’s MET Gala look; Check out their reaction

Today the internet is going gaga over the looks of celebrities walking the red carpet of the MET Gala. Who’s who from the Hollywood industry made their remarkable presence felt at this event. But the one name from India that has gotten all of us proud is Natasha Poonawalla. She walked the red carpet this year and grabbed all the limelight for her outfit. Netizens have been praising her outfit on social media. But Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora took to their Instagram stories to share her picture and praise her look.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Natasha Poonawalla slaying in her golden outfit and wrote, ‘the one and only uffff, love love love’ with several heart emojis. On the other hand, Malaika Arora too shared the same picture of Natasha and wrote, ‘Woah woman u nailed it’. Indeed Natasha Ponawalla looked like a princess.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the movie will also star Naga Chaitanya in the lead and will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena is also set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s yet-to-be-titled project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

